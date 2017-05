Helping Hands gets help from canned food drive

Helping Hands of Ennis is the primary benefactor of the May 13, canned food drive sponsored by local Post Office letter carriers.

It is the 25th year for the annual event, and area residents have a strong history of donating generously according to Anna Gunn, regional director over the project.

