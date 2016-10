History on file: Tidbits of local lore

The late Evelyn Sims Goble, a feisty and funny 97 years of age, shared with the EDN in 2007 some memories of her father, former Mayor J.P. Sims. She said one of the platforms of his race in the 1950s was to “close down the gambling houses” in Ennis.

