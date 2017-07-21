Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
ICE says felon arrested after Texas sheriff ignored request

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested a man who immigrated from Mexico illegally after
law officers in Austin ignored a “detainer” request to turn him over. ICE said it took 33-year-old Julio Cesar Mendoza Caballero into custody Sunday, about a month after it sent the detainer to Travis County. ICE says Mendoza-Caballero was deported four previous times and convicted in 2008 of stealing a firearm. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

