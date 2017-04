Indictment: Williams responsible for $90M of $158M scheme

Kevin Williams, the local orthopedic physician accused of being part of a $158-million federal healthcare benefits fraud scheme, allegedly referred 10,484 of the nearly 18,000 prescriptions to three compound medication pharmacies between 2014 and March of this year.

