Insta-famous dog stops off for Bluebonnets

Maggie Lea, the owner of a dog that has more than 17,000 followers on the photography social media site Instagram, admits she started taking pictures of Roux, the photogenic Goldendoodle, as a joke.

“You see, all my friends were having babies, and they were sending messages with picture of their babies, and so I started sending them pictures of Roux,” she said.

Comments

comments