Johnnie I. lived, loved polka

Johnnie I. Krajca, the personality and voice of Ennis for nearly a half century, passed away at his farm on Saturday, July 15.

Known throughout the area and as far as KBEC 1390 AM airwaves would carry, he was an icon for polka music, Czech culture and the Ennis community for decades. Calling him a true legend in North Texas in the polka industry, Danny Zapletal says he hosted a radio show every Sunday for 48.5 years. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments