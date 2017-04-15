Late former mayor had role in historic preservation

With the rejuvenation of downtown Ennis since the 2013 tornado — new civic programs, new businesses, all taking advantage of the city’s historic charm — it’s easy to forget there was a time when the preservation of old buildings and a celebration of heritage were not considered locally.

It was the late Jim Bob Wilson, one-time mayor and for many years chairman of the Historic Landmark Commission, who galvanized the local preservation movement that has contributed much to this city’s nostalgic appeal.

