Leggett & Platt seeks tax abatement

At Tuesday’s Ellis County Commissioners Court meeting, Ennis Economic Development Director Marty Nelson and Kevin Fincher of Leggett & Platt, Inc. of Ennis filed a request for a tax abatement zone as Leggett & Platt works to expend its operation and add to the county infrastructure base.

Get the full story in Wednesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Become a subscriber today!

Comments

comments