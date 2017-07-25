Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Library rewards young readers

The Ennis Public Library held their summer reading program awards ceremony Thursday evening. The ceremony awarded kids in grades kindergarten through sixth that completed the summer reading program. Mayor Angie Juenemann assisted in the ceremony by giving a brief speech and handing each participant their award. “It’s such an honor to be here celebrating the success of your children,” Juenemann said to the crowd full of parents. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

