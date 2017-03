Life on the links: Avid golfer longs for local course

When Uyless Ray and his wife Shirley moved back to Ennis full-time a few years ago, the couple had a problem on their hands – Uyless’ expansive trophy collection.

Just what were the high-school sweethearts of almost 60 years going to do with three massive boxes worth of trophies won from a lifetime spent on the golf course?

Get the rest of this story and more in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Become a subscriber today!

Comments

comments