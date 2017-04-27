Local painter likes giving back

It didn’t take long for Jana Jennings to discover both her love and her gift were the same. At age six she popped the cork on what became a cherished expression she still pours today.

She paints on a myriad of different surfaces, like canvas, wood, glass and shiplap to name a few. Oil, acrylic and water colors are her choice in the type of substance used to mix pigment or dye to create paint.

Find this story and more in Thursday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments