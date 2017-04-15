Local teen can see more clearly with new tech

When Lexi Rendon was just an infant, her parents, Alex and Dena, received news no parent ever wants to hear.

She was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare, sometimes-deadly form of childhood cancer that rapidly develops from the immature cells of a retina.

Lexi survived, her parents making the decision to have Lexi’s left eye, and a portion of her right, removed. As a result, she has lived almost her entire life legally blind.

Soon, though, Lexi will be able to see everything with the help of a new piece of technology, glasses that project her surroundings onto an OLED screen right in front of her eyes. Last week, she tried the technology for the first time and was amazed at what she could see.

Find this story and more in Sunday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments