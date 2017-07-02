Looking toward the future

Lexi Rendon, a recent Ennis High School grad, and her family appeared on Channel 8’s Good Morning Texas Wednesday. Lexi, who is legally blind, recently

received her new pair of e-Sight electronic glasses, a patented assistive device that allows the teen to see. From left are Dena Rendon (mother), Lexi, her dog

Honey, Logan (brother), a WFAA anchor, Alex (father) and Reece (brother). Lexi will attend Texas Tech in the fall. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

