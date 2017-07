Man indicted on charges in Red Oak Armed Robbery

One suspect in the armed robbery of a Red Oak wireless phone retailer was indicted by an Ellis County grand jury in mid-June. Emanuel Lamont LaFayette, a 25-yearold man from Greenville, was caught on surveillance, holding three employees at gunpoint alongside a second suspect, who has yet to be detained. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

