Ministry hopes to open women, children shelter

Two people hope their new outreach ministry Haven of Hope For Women can be up and running by May 15.

The ministry, which Executive Director J. David Ford says will provide programs and shelter for homeless women and children in Ennis, is headquartered at 1107 S. Clay St., a former nursing home that’s been repurposed into a multi-use facility.

