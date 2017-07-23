New bakery coming to Ennis

Christopher and Gretchen Ort are turning dreams into reality by opening a storefront bakery this August in historic downtown Ennis. The Ort family has been supplying delicacies and sweets

since 2011, when they first operated a baking business from inside their home in Richardson. “Our whole focus is family owned and operated,” Gretchen said, “We are faith, family and

service oriented.” Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments