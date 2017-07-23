Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
New bakery coming to Ennis

Christopher and Gretchen Ort are turning dreams into reality by opening a storefront bakery this August in historic downtown Ennis. The Ort family has been supplying delicacies and sweets
since 2011, when they first operated a baking business from inside their home in Richardson. “Our whole focus is family owned and operated,” Gretchen said, “We are faith, family and
service oriented."

