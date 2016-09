New vision for historic church

Some of Rev. Booker T. Washington’s fondest memories are of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. It’s where he met and married the love of his life, Shandra, now wed nearly 32 years. It was where he said he accepted Christ as his savior, right before shipping off to the Navy in 1981…

The full details of this story and more are in Tuesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News.

