On the right track

According to Elon Werner, Director of Public Relations for John Force Racing since 2006, Ennis is one of the most popular racing sites on the tour. In fact, he says, Fall Nationals remains on the Top 5 best attended events in the United States.

The relationship between the Texas Motorplex and the City of Ennis hasn’t always been what it is today. There were strains that kept the two at arm’s length despite being separated by only four miles.

Today, however, on the first day of qualifying for the 31st Annual AAA Texas Fall Nationals, relations have been revived, if not revved up.

Get the full story in Friday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News…

Comments

comments