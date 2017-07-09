One year later local chief talks about the effects of the Dallas PD shooting

Emotions ran high for local officers upon hearing the news that shots had been fired at Dallas police officers a year ago Friday. Flashing across the screen at first were mixed reports. Police took one rifle-wielding Black Lives Matter protestor into custody, thinking he may have been the perpetrator. At first, there was no count on the number of officers killed or wounded.

Later, that number would steadily climb as more reports came in. Questions continued to swirl. Police thought they were searching for multiple shooters, but later discovered it was one man, who perched himself in an El Centro College building, killing five police officers and injuring nine others. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments