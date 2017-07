Pedestrian killed in wreck identified as Richmond man

This week police identified a Richmond man as the person killed in an early morning Tuesday wreck. According to the Ennis Police Department crash report, an 18-wheeler struck 37-year-old

Amos Chibuikem Iweajunwa, who stopped past the scene of a separate accident to assist the people involved in the wreck. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

