Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ennis Daily News

Perry named to County Investment Academy

Paul D. Perry, Ellis County Commissioner, Precinct 3, was recognized as a member of the County Investment Academy at an awards luncheon last month, a press release from his office said. The academy is a partnership between the Texas Association of Counties and the McCoy College of Business Administration at Texas State University to work together in the planning of educational programs for county officials and employees. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jul 9 2017. Filed under County News, News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017