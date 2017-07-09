Perry named to County Investment Academy

Paul D. Perry, Ellis County Commissioner, Precinct 3, was recognized as a member of the County Investment Academy at an awards luncheon last month, a press release from his office said. The academy is a partnership between the Texas Association of Counties and the McCoy College of Business Administration at Texas State University to work together in the planning of educational programs for county officials and employees. Read the full story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

