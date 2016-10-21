Pet of the Week: Asa

Asa is a 3-year-old spayed female Heeler mix, already micro-chipped and current on her shots. She is playful and affectionate and very well mannered. She seems to do well with most other dogs and really enjoys children so she would be a great addition to any family. For more information on Asa or any of the other dogs or cats available for adoption please call the shelter. Or come by and see other dog and cat friends available for adoption at the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

