Pet of the Week: Buster

Buster is a 2 year old fluffy shepherd mix available for adoption. He is neutered, current on shots, and micro-chipped. He seems to get along well with other dogs and is incredibly sweet. Buster is heartworm positive but he has a sponsor for treatment. He just needs to be adopted into a loving home that can take care of him during treatment and for the rest of his life. For more info on Buster, or his dog and kitty friends, please contact the shelter. Come by and see other dog and cat friends available for adoption at the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

