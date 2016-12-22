Pet of the Week: Cassie

Cassie is our Pet of the Week. She is a sweet 7-8 month old retriever mix and she loves to snuggle. Unfortunately Cassie had to be brought in to the shelter when her owner was diagnosed with cancer and she is in need of a new home. She is already spayed, current on all her vaccinations, heartworm negative and micro-chipped. Cassie is such a loving dog; do you think she could be the perfect one for you? Come by and see other dog and cat friends available for adoption at the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

