Pet of the Week: Charcoal

Charcoal is a 4-5 month old spayed female. She has beautiful shiny medium length hair. Charcoal is very playful, already spayed, has all her shots and is micro-chipped. She is looking for a loving home. For more information on Charcoal or any of the other dogs or cats available for adoption please call the shelter. Come by and see other dog and cat friends available for adoption at the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

Comments

comments