Pet of the Week: Colby

Colby is a 10-month-old Rottweiler mix who is just a big goofball. Colby loves everyone he meets and plays well with other dogs. He is already neutered and current on all his vaccinations, micro-chipped, and heartworm negative. Colby will be at the Country Reporter Festival in Waxahachie Saturday and you can meet him and all his doggy friends that will be available for adoption. For more information on the Pet of the Week please call the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

Comments

comments