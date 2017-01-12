Pet of the Week: Columbus

Our Pet of the Week is Columbus, a 3-4 year old neutered male Chihuahua mix. Columbus is such a sweet little guy; he is current on vaccinations, heartworm negative, and micro-chipped. Columbus would love to have a home of his own where he can squeak his toys to his heart’s desire. You won’t believe how cute he is in person! For more info on Columbus and to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

