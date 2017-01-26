Pet of the Week: Delilah

Delilah is our pet of the week. She is a large Lab/Heeler mix, approximately 2 years old, current on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, and micro-chipped. She is full of energy and love, and looking for a family to call her own. For more information on Delilah and to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

Comments

comments