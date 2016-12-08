Pet of the Week: Frankie

Frankie is our Pet of the Week. She is a short hair white and black spayed female. She is current on all her shots and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Feline AIDS. She is so much fun; she loves to play but she also loves to cuddle. Her adoption fee is $100 and includes a microchip. For more information on Frankie or any of the other cats and dogs available for adoption, please contact the shelter. Come by and see other dog and cat friends available for adoption at the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

