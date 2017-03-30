Pet of the Week: Jack

Say hello to Jack, a friendly 1-year- old neutered male white and gray tabby. Jack is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Feline Aids. Jack is naturally very curious and loves to explore; he is waiting for his perfect family to come adopt him. For more information on Jack or to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

