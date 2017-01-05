Pet of the Week: Jed

Jed is a 2-3 year old neutered male Maine Coon mix cat. He is very handsome and friendly; he has all his vaccinations and is micro-chipped, and also tested negative for Feline Aids and Leukemia. His adoption fee is $100. Jed has long hair and will need to be brushed frequently. For more information on Jed or to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

