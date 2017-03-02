Tarleton
Ennis Daily News

Pet of the Week: Lou Cade

Our Pet of the Week is Lou Cade, a 9 month old neutered male Retriever mix. Lou is very laid back and well mannered; he loves just about everyone and would make a perfect addition to any home. He is heartworm negative, current on all his vaccinations and micro-chipped. He is colored like a Saint Bernard but we don’t think he will be nearly as big as one. For more information about Lou and to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Mar 2 2017. Filed under Lifestyles, News, Pets. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017