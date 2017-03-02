Pet of the Week: Lou Cade

Our Pet of the Week is Lou Cade, a 9 month old neutered male Retriever mix. Lou is very laid back and well mannered; he loves just about everyone and would make a perfect addition to any home. He is heartworm negative, current on all his vaccinations and micro-chipped. He is colored like a Saint Bernard but we don’t think he will be nearly as big as one. For more information about Lou and to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

