Pet of the Week: Lucky

Lucky is our pet of the week. He is a neutered male Black Lab and around 5 years old. Lucky is heartworm negative, current on his shots, and micro-chipped. He was brought in as a stray with a large wound in his back that has healed up quite well. He is a happy guy, very active and playful, and would do best in a home where he will get lots of exercise. For more information on Lucky or any of the other cats and dogs available for adoption, please contact the shelter. Come by and see other dog and cat friends available for adoption at the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.potw-lucky

