Pet of the Week: Lucy

Lucy is a 2 year old mastiff mix available for adoption through the Ellis County SPCA. She is already spayed and chipped, current on all her shots and heartworm negative. Lucy loves to play with dogs, and does well with cats and children. She is housebroken, knows how to sit, and is the best snuggler you have ever seen. Lucy is in a foster home so for more information about her or any of the other dogs and cats available for adoption, please call the shelter. Come by and see other dog and cat friends available for adoption at the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday. Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

