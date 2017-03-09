Pet of the Week: Mercy

Mercy is a 14 week old brown, orange and white short-haired tabby. She is already spayed and has most of her vaccinations; she still needs her Rabies shot. Mercy is friendly and sweet, very playful, and would love to have a home where she has lots of toys to play with and people to snuggle her. For more information on Mercy and to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

