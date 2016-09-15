Pet of the Week: Pudding

Pudding is a young adult male Great Pyrenees mix. He is a gentle giant at close to 80 lbs, and looking for a loving home. Pudding loves attention, hugs, and scratchies. He has all his vaccinations and is heartworm negative but still needs to be neutered and gain some weight. He should weigh well over 100 lbs. once he fills out. For more information on Pudding or any of the other dogs and cats available for adoption, please contact the Ellis County SPCA. Come see Pudding and all his dog and cat friends available for adoption at the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

Comments

comments