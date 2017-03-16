Pet of the Week: Sarge

Sarge is our Pet of the Week. He is a 2 year old Lab/Vizsla mix. As his breed suggests he is a very active boy and will need lots of exercise. He is heartworm positive and will require treatment but he has a sponsor that is covering the cost of that! Sarge will also still need to be neutered and has already had all his vaccinations. For more info on Sarge and to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

