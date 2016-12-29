Pet of the Week: Shadow

Our pet of the week is Shadow, an 8 month old spayed female Ragdoll mix. Shadow has all her vaccinations, is micro-chipped and ready to go home with you. She has long hair and will need to be brushed on a regular basis. Her adoption fee is $100. For more information on Shadow and to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

