Santa
Ennis Daily News

Pet of the Week: Shadow

Pet of the Week

Our pet of the week is Shadow, an 8 month old spayed female Ragdoll mix. Shadow has all her vaccinations, is micro-chipped and ready to go home with you. She has long hair and will need to be brushed on a regular basis. Her adoption fee is $100. For more information on Shadow and to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Dec 29 2016. Filed under Lifestyles, News, Pets. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2016