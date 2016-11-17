Pet of the Week: Tina

Tina is our VIP Pet of the Week. Tina is a wonderful kitty. She is about 6-7 years old, already spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Feline AIDS. She is very friendly, and seems to get along with other cats. Tina has been at the shelter awhile so her adoption fee has been reduced to $50. For more information on Tina or any of the other cats and dogs available for adoption, please contact the shelter. Come by and see other dog and cat friends available for adoption at the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

