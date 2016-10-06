Pet of the Week: Tio

October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month and the Ellis County SPCA is having an adoption special: $25 off adoption fees for all dogs! Our Pet of the Week is Tio, a 2-year-old 20 lb Chihuahua mix. Tio is neutered, current on shots, heartworm negative and micro-chipped. He loves just about everyone including kids and other dogs. For more information on Tio or any of the other dogs or cats available for adoption please call the shelter. Come by and see other dog and cat friends available for adoption at the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

