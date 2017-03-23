Pet of the Week: Winchester

Winchester is a 9-10 month old shepherd mix available for adoption at the Ellis County SPCA. He is already neutered, current on his shots, micro-chipped, and heartworm negative. He seems to do ok with other dogs and is very friendly and playful. For more information on Winchester or to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

Comments

comments