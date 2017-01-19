Pets of the Week: Dancer and Duncan

Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Dancer and Duncan are our pets of the week. They are 12 weeks old; Dancer is a girl and Duncan is a boy. They are medium hair red tabby kittens and very sweet and cuddly. Both have had their kitten shots, tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Feline AIDS, and are microchipped. For more information on these kittensand to see other dog and cat friends available for adoption stop by the Ellis County SPCA. The shelter is located at 2570 FM 878; visit elliscountyspca.org, or call 972-935-0756. Adoption Hours: Tuesday – Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday.

Pet of the Week is sponsored by Eagle Steel.

