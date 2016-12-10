Picture perfect: Local author hosts portrait unveiling

Sandra Wakefield, local actress and motivational speaker whose new book The Esther Effect is up for a Christian Literary Award, welcomed friends and family last week to a private exhibition at David Stiff Photography. Two portraits of herself in costume from her Women of the Bible series were unveiled by Stiff in a presentation hosted by his wife Renae.

