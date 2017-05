Police investigate Waxahachie homicide

WAXAHACHIE – An argument turned deadly Wednesday night, according to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, which is now investigating the death as a homicide.

Thirty-year-old Ryan Timothy Wood was shot by another adult male, according to authorities, in the 100 block of Mesa Road in Waxahachie around 9:06 p.m.

