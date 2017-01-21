Ennis Ford Perfect Drive Give Away
Ennis Daily News

Garland man killed in two-vehicle crash

Staff report

A two-vehicle crash at about 12:30 p.m. Friday on State Highway 34 in Ennis, just west of Hilltop Drive, killed a motorcycle driver from Garland.

According to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 1998 white Ford F-150 driven by 45-year-old Ennis man William Griffin turned in front of the motorcycle.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a 1998 white Ford F-150 pickup was traveling east on SH 34 and a blue 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on SH 34. The Ford pickup, for an as yet undetermined reason, turned left in front of the motorcycle,” part of the statement reads.

The driver of the motorcycle, 39-year-old John George, was thrown from his bike, coming to a rest in a ditch on the north side of the roadway.

George was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jackie Miller. Griffin was uninjured, according to  the statement.

DPS said it was still investigating the crash as of Saturday afternoon.

Read Tuesday’s edition of the Ennis Daily News for more.

Post to Twitter

Comments

comments

Posted by on Jan 21 2017. Filed under Police Beat. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Featured Links

    Search Archive

    Search by Date
    Search by Category
    Search with Google
    Log in

     

    Copyright: All rights reserved. Users may download and print extracts of content from this website for their own personal and non-commercial use only. Republication or redistribution of Ennis Daily News content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Ennis Daily News. Ennis Daily News and its logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Ellis County Newspapers, Inc.

    © Ellis County Newspapers, Inc. 2017