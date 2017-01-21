Garland man killed in two-vehicle crash

Staff report

A two-vehicle crash at about 12:30 p.m. Friday on State Highway 34 in Ennis, just west of Hilltop Drive, killed a motorcycle driver from Garland.

According to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 1998 white Ford F-150 driven by 45-year-old Ennis man William Griffin turned in front of the motorcycle.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a 1998 white Ford F-150 pickup was traveling east on SH 34 and a blue 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on SH 34. The Ford pickup, for an as yet undetermined reason, turned left in front of the motorcycle,” part of the statement reads.

The driver of the motorcycle, 39-year-old John George, was thrown from his bike, coming to a rest in a ditch on the north side of the roadway.

George was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jackie Miller. Griffin was uninjured, according to the statement.

DPS said it was still investigating the crash as of Saturday afternoon.

