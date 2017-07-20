Protect insurance for retired teachers

During the 85th Legislative Session, TRS-Care faced dire circumstances that resulted in painful cost increases for Texas public education retirees. As the Executive Director of the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA), I have heard from thousands of retired school personnel about how the new health insurance plans, which go into effect in January 2018, will impact their fixed monthly annuities. Read the full story and more in your Weekday edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

