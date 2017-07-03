Red Oak man in serious condition after weekend bonfire accident

A Red Oak man is in serious condition after a weekend bonfire accident left him with burns to nearly 30 percent of his body, according to a close friend with knowledge of the situation.

Kasey Williams, 26, was at a Fourth of July get-together with close family friends when a flash from the fire burned him.

Brian Lovgren, Williams’ best friend and neighbor who graduated from Red Oak High School with him in 2009, said the burns are mainly to his arms and legs and that he will require multiple surgeries and skin grafts.

“Basically it was a flash from starting a bonfire, and it blew up in his face,” Lovgren said. “It was definitely just a lack of paying attention, and really unfortunate.”

Lovgren said he was notified of the accident shortly after it happened. Williams was immediately taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where he remains in the burn unit.

A GoFundMe account started for Williams’ accumulating medical bills states that the burns, second- and third-degree, are to roughly 28.5 percent of his body.

Still, Lovgren said it could have been worse. “He’s got minor burns on his face, but they’re not expecting those to scar. They said he had some facial hair that was singed that saved the majority of his face,” he said.

After completing the surgeries, Williams will have to undergo physical therapy, doctors tell the family. While the main concern is the 26-year-old’s well-being, the concern about medical bills is also present.

As of Monday afternoon, three hours after the crowd-funding page was started, the page had accumulated $1,125 of a $10,000 goal.

To donate, visit the page.

