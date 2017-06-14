Rep. Joe Barton among those who witnessed shooting

Several people, including Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer and members of the congressional police, were shot Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia while attending practice in preparation for an upcoming charity congressional baseball game.

Rep. Joe Barton, a Republican from Ennis and the manager for the baseball team, was attending the game with his 11-year-old son, Jack. Find this story and more in Wednesday’s edition of The Ennis Daily News. Be informed, subscribe today!

Comments

comments