Ride for fallen police to pass through Ennis

With Friday marking the one-year anniversary of the Dallas shooting that left five officers dead and nine wounded, a regional organization has planned a bicycle ride, which will pass through

Ennis, to commemorate the fallen officers. This is the first year the ride will take place in Texas, according to Javier Clemente, a Texas Brotherhood Ride organizer and Houston firefighter. The newly formed Texas chapter of the Brotherhood Ride will pass through Ennis Sunday.

