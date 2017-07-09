Ennis Ford Perfect Drive
Ride for fallen police to pass through Ennis

With Friday marking the one-year anniversary of the Dallas shooting that left five officers dead and nine wounded, a regional organization has planned a bicycle ride, which will pass through
Ennis, to commemorate the fallen officers. This is the first year the ride will take place in Texas, according to Javier Clemente, a Texas Brotherhood Ride organizer and Houston firefighter. The newly formed Texas chapter of the Brotherhood Ride will pass through Ennis Sunday. Find this story and more in your Weekend edition of The Ennis News. Be informed, subscribe today!

