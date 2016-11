San Antonio officer slain writing traffic ticket

San Antonio police Chief William McManus identified the officer as Det. Benjamin Marconi, 50, a 20-year veteran of the force.

McManus said the suspect had not been apprehended Sunday night. He said he doesn’t believe the man has any relationship to the original motorist who was pulled over, and no motive has been identified.

“We consider this suspect to be extremely dangerous and a clear threat to law enforcement officers and the public,” McManus said.

McManus said the officer had pulled over a vehicle and while he was inside his squad car writing a ticket, a car pulled up behind him. He says the driver of that car got out, walked up to the officer’s driver-side window and shot the officer twice in the head, then walked back to his car and drove away, McManus said.

Marconi was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting came less than five months after a gunman killed five officers in Dallas who were working a protest about the fatal police shootings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana. It was the deadliest day for American law enforcement since Sept. 11, 2001.

Ten days after the Dallas attack, a man wearing a ski mask and armed with two rifles and a pistol killed three officers near a gas station and convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. And earlier this month, two Des Moines, Iowa-area police officers were fatally shot in separate ambush-style attacks while sitting in their patrol cars.

“It’s always difficult, especially in this this day and age, where police are being targeted across the country,” McManus said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the slaying a “horrific act of violence.” Abbott said in a statement that “attacks against law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in Texas and must be met with swift justice.”

San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor extended condolences to the family of the slain officer and the entire police force.

Some streets downtown were blocked off with police tape as officials investigated the slaying.

“Hopefully, we’ll solve this one real quick,” McManus said.